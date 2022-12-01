Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo and other political elites from the Majority Caucus for abandoning government business to watch the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Dr Asante said the decision by the President and some officials to go to Qatar in these times of economic crisis ‘is insulting’.

According to him, the current posture portrayed by some leaders in these current times does not show there’s an economic crisis.

“The political elite in this country must wake up because their attitude towards national challenges is terrible. But given what we know about the economy, given the challenges we are facing, I feel insulted as a citizen the way our leaders are behaving around these things. It should not cross a Cabinet’s mind to watch football in these times,” he fired.

“You have army of unemployed young ones, and the president goes to Qatar to motivate the Black Stars on the day the budget is supposed to set and indicate our pathway to economic recovery. Members of Parliament during the debate are in Qatar watching football.

“This is a budget that is supposed to reset us and prepare us for hard choices we must make. We need leaders that inspire to rise above themselves and give citizens hope,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minority raised concerns after less than 30 members of the Majority Caucus showed up for Tuesday’s sitting for discussions on the 2023 budget.

The Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and other MPs have also shared posts on their social media pages about their presence in Qatar for the World Cup.

