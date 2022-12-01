Trending Black Stars star, Mohammed Kudus, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his amazing performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kudus has drawn the attention of many ladies with his stellar performances and handsome looks.

A video of the young man parking his expensive Mercedes Benz AMG has got many ladies falling in love with him even more.

The young winger in the video gently parked the vehicle at a car park and got down, wearing a fashionable hoodie and sporting his afro fade.

Mohammed Kudus, in Ghana’s first game against Portugal, showed that he was the man to take Ghana forward as he put in a shift in both midfield and attack.

The young man impressed many with a beautiful assist he gave Dede Ayew. Though Ghana lost, people were stunned by the team’s overall performance.

In the South Korea match, which was Ghana’s second game of the tournament, Kudus did even better and bagged a brace in the game. He scored the 3rd goal, which secured a 3:2 win for Ghana.

