Rapper Sarkodie has opened up about his continued support for his former label signees, Akwaboah and Strongman, even after their departure from his Sarkcess record label.

During an appearance on the ‘Way Up Show’ in New York City, hosted by Angela Yee, the rapper expressed his genuine concern for their well-being and emphasised his unique approach to artiste management, which prioritises fairness, mutual respect, and care for his artistes.

Sarkodie revealed: “I have a unique approach to artiste management that prioritizes fairness, mutual respect, and genuine care for their well-being. I feel for them and I feel like I’ll like to give them what I would want if I had the same situation.”

He further explained that while he was still investing in their careers, he ensured they received a 50/50 percentage split, a gesture he believes reflects the treatment he would desire for himself.

Additionally, though they are no longer part of his label, Sarkodie continues to support them financially.

“I just felt at a certain point I just need to look out for artistes,” Sarkodie stated, emphasizing his commitment to nurturing talent beyond their association with his record label.

The friendship and brotherly love between Sarkodie and his former signees is evident as Akwaboah, in particular, has always expressed gratitude for the support Sarkodie provided, including facilitating his first international trip while he was signed to the label.

Similarly, Strongman acknowledged the impact of his time at Sarkcess Music during a recent interview.

Strongman acknowledged that leaving the record label marked a turning point in his career, as he began to experience financial success in the music industry.

Reflecting on his growth, Strongman stated: “I think when I was about to leave SarkCess was when I started to make money in music. Before SarkCess, I had some money that I could use to buy a car, but I didn’t and rather spent it on other things.”

MORE: