The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has insinuated that the new term for the American Greenback in Ghana is now ‘CD’, following the momentous discovery of huge sums of cash of different local and foreign dominations at the private residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

He said: “Before recent happenings, when somebody mentioned CD, the person was either talking about a Compact Disk for storing data or a condom. But today if you hear CD, you should be careful because there is a new one that is replacing the dollar.

“So Caesar, if I tell you I want to give you a hundred C.D., you should be thinking about dollars,” he mocked on Ultimate FM.

Social and traditional media has been breaking at its seams after it emerged that the former minister had triggered legal proceedings against a house help and some accomplices for stealing a million dollars as well as 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis ($30,000) from her bedroom.

Mr Yamin argued that to have stopped the minister from tampering with any evidence of more cash stashed in her closets, Madam Cecilia Dapaah should have been held behind bars, immediately after the information seeped into the media.

He sided with indications there could have been more than the said amount drawing from the charge sheet which narrated that the husband of the cabinet minister only found out that the cash had been stolen over a period; when he caught the culprit red-handed.

“They never found out that $1 million had gone missing until the man was returning home and found that the lady was in their room which was under lock and key. It was only found out after a period. But I say if you have only $ 1 million in your home, you will notice it when it gets mission,” he asserted.

Mr Yamin, who has himself served two times as deputy minister and once a deputy head of the National Disaster Management Organisation, warned the presidency against pulling the clearing card whenever allegations of corruption are made against key government appointees, a phenomenon which has earned President Nana Akufo-Addo, the ‘Clearing Agent’ tag.

