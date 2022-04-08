A leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has chastised Piers Morgan, a British TV broadcaster, for his comments on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, as the first Black woman on the US Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court is to include a black female justice for the first time in its 233-year history after the Senate confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nine-member bench.

Commenting on the development on his verified Twitter timeline, Piers Morgan after congratulating the new Supreme Court Justice, wrote that people should focus on the fact that Judge Jackson got to that height in her career on merit and not because of her gender or race.

Quoting the tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko slammed Morgan and called on him to allow people to celebrate the achievement of Judge Jackson for the fact that she is indeed the first black woman to attain that feat.

“You try too hard sometimes to come up short. Nobody has said she got there because of gender or colour. She is more than qualified to be there. But, allow people to celebrate the fact that not many women get up there and she is the first black woman to do so,” his tweet stated.