Ghanaian businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has revealed his worth.



He proved his richness in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix.



The Wontumi Group of Companies owner disclosed that he is worth about 10 billion dollars.



Recently, he showed interest in buying Chelsea Football Club following reports that it was up for sale.



He submitted his bid—which was widely reported.

Chairman Wontumi, after appearing in the headlines both in Ghana and International, is making a U-Turn.



He was not clear on backing out from buying Chelsea—but he pointed out some propaganda against him.



Chairman Wontumi lamented how people do not value themselves in Ghana and Africa.



He stressed that this move will give a face to Ghana and Africa–as he looks forward to do business with other business people.

