The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly referred to as ‘Chairman Wontumi’ has submitted a bid of $3.1billion to purchase English Football Club, Chelsea.

In a letter submitted to the Club, ‘Chairman Wontumi’ declared his interest to purchase the club and the readiness of his legal team to commence negotiations.

Speaking on Wontumi TV on Facebook, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako expressed his intention to bring Brazilian and Real Madrid Forward, Vinicius Jnr into the team should he succeed with his purchase of the Club.

He said, “If I purchase the Club, Lukaku has done his best but I would transfer him to a different club and have talks with Manchester United if I can get Ronaldo into my squad and try to get Messi from Paris Saint Germain as well into the team”.

“Those who buy clubs are not footballers, but business people. I am also a businessman. I do gold mining. Why can’t we buy the club?” he stated.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako believes Roman Abramovich has done his best with Chelsea and is high time he hands over the team to a different person, particularly an African.

Current owner, Roman Abramovich, put the club up for sale in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chairman Wontumi would face off with other interested persons like American Billionaire, Todd Boehly and Swiss businessman, Hansjorg Wyss.

Also, owner of the New York Jets NFL team, Woody Johnson has been tipped as another interested buyer of the club.

British Tycoon and Chlesa fan, Nick Candy is reported to have made an offer of £2.5b with plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge.