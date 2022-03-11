The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) need not burden Ghanaians with the introduction of the E-levy any longer.

According to him, instead of holding numerous Townhall meetings to persuade Ghanaians to accept the levy, the government should rather engage the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly referred to as Chairman Wontumi, for assistance.

Mr Ablakwah, while tweeting a response to Wontumi’s declaration of intent to buy Chelsea FC, noted that Chairman Wontumi must be engaged because of some $3.1billion he intended to use for the transaction.

The North Tongu MP said he believes the money should be channeled into developing Ghana’s economy.

“It seems we should urge Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to contact Chairman Wontumi for a bailout.

Why go through all that stress, pleading with Ghanaians at tortuous town halls to accept the obnoxious $1bn worth E-Levy when Wontumi can easily rescue Ghana before saving Chelsea,” he quizzed.

This follows reports that Chairman Wontumi his readiness to submit a bid of $3.1billion to purchase the Football Club.

In a letter submitted to the Club, he noted the readiness of his legal team to commence negotiations.

Speaking on Wontumi TV on Facebook, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako said he intends to bring Brazilian and Real Madrid Forward, Vinicius Jnr, into the team should he succeed with his purchase of the Club.

He added: “If I purchase the Club, Lukaku has done his best but I would transfer him to a different club and have talks with Manchester United if I can get Ronaldo into my squad and try to get Messi from Paris Saint Germain as well into the team”.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roman Abramovich, put the club up for sale.

