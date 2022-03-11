The wife of legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame has stirred laughter on social media after sharing a throwback photo.

The photo shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, March 10, 2022, showed Annica Nsiah-Apau, while she was just a young girl..

Annica wore a skirt and top sewn from a black and white coloured material similar to what is used at Ghanaian funeral thanksgivings.

She matched her looks with a pair of black shoes. Mrs Okyeame also wore a pair of glasses that looked like medicated glasses.

Sharing the photo, Annica said she was wondering whether to post or not.

She explained that her spectacles were not for fun.

“I kept wondering… should I or shouldn’t I post [sic]? But then again it’s Thursday. #tbt to my teenage years PS: the sp3rs wasn’t for swag… I truly couldn’t see clearly without them,” she said.

