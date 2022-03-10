Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has been accused of bad leadership, resulting in the slow pace of development in the region.

Former NPP Chairman in the Fomena Constituency, Akwasi Nti Asamoah, claims Chairman Wontumi has several projects awarded to him but failed to execute most of them.

Mr Nti says the party is courting disaffection in the region because of stalled projects.

He said the Ashanti Region will witness massive development if Chairman Wontumi is relegated from the NPP Chairmanship position.

He said the NPP youth at Fomena painted the party’s office in NDC colours because they were angry at the leadership of the party in the region.

He alleged the polling station election forms for party members were given to Fomena MP, Andrews Asiama and his independent followers.

He admits the party needs Andrews Asiama but the process should be done judiciously.

Meanwhile, NPP’s Communications Director in the Ashanti Region has denied the forms were given to Mr Asiama or any other individual in the constituency.

Kwasi Kyei says leaders are still on the table to have a lasting solution to happenings at Fomena.