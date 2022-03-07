Former president John Dramani Mahama has shared an old picture of his father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, and the first President of the Republic, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in commemoration of Ghana’s 65th Independence day celebration.

Displaying the photo in a tweet, the former President wished Ghanaians “Happy 65th Independence Anniversary.”

Former President Mahama’s father was a Minister of State under Ghana’s first head of state, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He was also a Member of Parliament in the First Republic of Ghana as the very first MP for the West Gonja Constituency.

First President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, captured here with his Ministers. That’s my dad, EA Mahama (in smock) in the far right corner.



Happy 65th Independence Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/dye99O2vLv — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) March 6, 2022

After being instrumental in assisting Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the first Minister of State for the Northern Region, Mr Mahama later served as a senior presidential adviser during Ghana’s Third Republic under Hilla Limann.

It is reported that the former President’s father was also known for his exploits as an educator as well as a rice farmer aside from his iconic political achievements.

Ghana marked its 65th Independence Anniversary on March 6, 2022.

This year’s Independence celebration is being held in the Central Region under the theme, Working together, bouncing back better.