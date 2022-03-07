Friendly football match between police and military in Damongo

The 65th Independence Day celebration at Damongo in the Savannah Region ended successfully with a football match.

The friendlies was between the police and military command (regional armour 155) in the region.

The services took over the Damongo Agric College park to display their football skills before the patrons who joined in the Independence celebration and parade.

The police, clad in yellow jerseys, were down by two goals in the early period of the game.

The armor regiment, also clad in blue jerseys displayed exemplary sportsmanship, despite scoring the police team two more goals.

The game ended in a 4-2 score against the police.

Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, was one of the spectators who enjoyed the match.

The football friendlies came after 30 schools and four security agencies in the West Gonja Municipality paraded at the Damongo park.