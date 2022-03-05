Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, has said he will not encourage any young youth to offer to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

His comment comes after reports indicate that about 115 young men in Nigerian have offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

According to the Guardian, in Africa’s most populous country, the men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, also put down their names in a register that was provided.

The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

The volunteers may have been responding to a recent call by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, urging people around the world to join the fight.

But reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Friday, Mr Ampratwum wondered why a Ghanaian would want to join a fight that does not concern them.

According to him, though Ghana condemns in totality the aggression Russia has mounted on Ukraine, the government will never encourage Ghanaian youth to join such a fight.

“I will never encourage any Ghanaian youth to go join a fight that doesn’t concern them. What has happened in Ukraine has affected some students in Ukraine and so in a way it has affected us too but in these, one needs to be a little circumspect and not fight a country.

“These students’ future is in limbo and don’t know whether they are coming or going and so there is no need going to a war that you don’t even know the outcome and so I don’t see the reason why an innocent Ghanaian will want to go and join a fight. More especially, you are not a trained soldier and you just want to jump into a war front, it is suicidal and so I won’t encourage that,” he said.