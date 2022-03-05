The son of legendary Highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah, known in showbiz as Akwaboah, has revealed what it takes for an artiste to be a great songwriter.



“As an artiste or a songwriter, all your five senses must work that’s what you see, smell, taste, touch and what you hear with your ears,” he said.



During a virtual interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Akwaboah revealed how he gets his inspiration to write all his great songs



He opined “I might, be having a chat with a friend concerning their relationship but to me as a songwriter, I feel that it’s not only my friend who might be going through such ordeal.



“Some of my songwriting comes also from my personal experiences so long as I’m human all will come together in order to write a good song,” he added.



“When writing I make sure to hit on the important issues so that anyone listening will feel that I have spoken on their behalf about what they’re going through,” he concluded.

READ ALSO: