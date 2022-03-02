A Ghanaian couple has become the toast of fans on social media after a video from their wedding popped up online.

The video shows the plus-size bride and her slim groom showing off their dance skills at their wedding reception.

In the video sighted on the Instagram page, @hiz_sarpomaah_official, the beautiful bride who was dressed in a gold-coloured outfit is seen on the floor with her groom who was dressed in white and yellow.

The two were jamming to KiDi’s Touch It.

At a point in their dance, the bride went into twerking mode and gave it to the groom who excitedly started tapping her backside.

The lady turned around later and they both started to give off different types of dance moves.

The couple was joined by a group of security personnel suggesting that one of them was a security service person.

