Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has been seen in new photos posing with the mannequins of some of the most talked-about entertainers around the globe.

In new photos on the Instagram page of the comic actor, Kwaku Manu was seen posing with the likes of King of Pop music, the late Michael Jackson.

He was also seen smiling broadly as he poses with Pierce Brosnan, famed for his role as James Bond for many years.

Kwaku Manu was also seen seated with Reggae legend, Bob Marley as he ‘listens’ to the Redemption song hitmaker deliver a rendition of one of his songs.

The Kumawood star also posed beside Princess Diana as the duo appeared to have struck a hearty conversation.

Kwaku Manu appeared to have gone on an excursion to a mannequin museum to have a feel of the real life figurines of the popular world stars.

After posting the photos Kwaku Manu captioned them with the clasped hands and added a flag of France.