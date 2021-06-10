Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has flaunted his children in some latest photos he uploaded on social media.

Kwaku Manu, together with his three children stepped out for a family time at an undisclosed beach resort.

In the videos, Vida Manu, the oldest child and only daughter of the actor was seen hand-in-hand with her two brothers, Edmond and Benny.

The energetic sons, just like their parents are upcoming actors, while Vida is an aspiring nurse.

ALSO READ

The children are products of Kwaku Manu’s marriage of ten years with one Madam Okaale.