Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is enjoying a summer vacation, and has blinded fans with some photos.
She was photographed at a place believed to be a foreign stay inn, when she was preparing to swim.
The mother-of-four was rocking her green bikini with a see-through coverup while exposing her fair skin for sunlight.
Prior to her latest bikini moments, the actress posted photos she took at a lakeside.
She was then rocking a bright yellow bralette and blue skirt while she blew a kiss that has since captivated her fans.
Photos below: