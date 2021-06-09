Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, is enjoying a summer vacation, and has blinded fans with some photos.

She was photographed at a place believed to be a foreign stay inn, when she was preparing to swim.

The mother-of-four was rocking her green bikini with a see-through coverup while exposing her fair skin for sunlight.

Prior to her latest bikini moments, the actress posted photos she took at a lakeside.

MORE

She was then rocking a bright yellow bralette and blue skirt while she blew a kiss that has since captivated her fans.

Photos below:

Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari