A Razak Abalora error in the second half gifted an open net to Jawad El Yamiq as Morocco beat Ghana in a friendly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

The result means Morocco have beaten Ghana for the first time in four attempts since the turn of the century.

The first half looked nothing like a friendly as both sides were very cautious giving little away in attack.

However, Morocco had better of the ball creating the best chance of the half which fell to Wolves defender Roman Saïss.

His header bounced off the ground and narrowly went over the bar after benefiting from loose marking from a corner.

Ghana barely orchestrated any attack and were limited to long range efforts with Jordan Ayew testing Bono from distance.

The tempo of the game still stayed the same in the second half with both sides failing to create clear opportunities.

Vahid Halilhodzic brought on his key player Hakim Ziyech halfway through the second half. The Chelsea winger’s first touch was a free kick which Abalora made a mess of resulting in a free header by El Yamiq.

Ghana increased the tempo and looked more urgent after conceding by introducing Andre Ayew, Rashid Nortey and Emmanuel Gyasi.

The Black Stars came close to an equaliser after a well hit long range strike by Kudus, but Bono was equal to it.

Morocco, after the victory, extended their unbeaten run to 16 games and have now recorded five consecutive clean sheets for the first time in five years.

Ghana will host the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in a second friendly game.