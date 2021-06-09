The Forestry Commission, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched the Green Ghana Project to plant five million trees across the country.

The project forms part of activities to mark this year’s International Day of Forest.

The Green Ghana initiative will officially commence on June 11, 2021, to encourage Ghanaians to plant more trees to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Forestry Commission, Joyce Ofori Kwafo, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday, said it is part of a strategy and a programme to ensure an aggressive afforestation to protect the environment.

She indicated that, the initiative was a joint responsibility for which more broad-based support was needed to address the adverse degradation of the country’s forests and ecosystem.

The Forestry Commission PRO said tree planting exercise would see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, planting a tree each on June 11.

Mrs Ofori Kwafo also added that, other prominent personalities including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari II, as well as other Ghanaians planting trees.

She called on Ghanaians to fully support the Green Ghana Initiative by planting more trees.