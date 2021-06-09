Pressure group #FixTheCountry is treating the order by the Ghana Police Service not to demonstrate with ‘the contempt it deserves.’

According to one of the convenors, Ernesto Yeboah, the statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of the Ghana Police Service, Effia Tenge “is full of grammatical errors.”

The Ghana Police Service has advised the public to disregard the call by #FixTheCountry to hit the streets of Accra.

This was after the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 quashed an earlier order by an Accra High Court, which sought to restrain the conveners from embarking on the demonstration.

The police maintained that, the substantive case between the conveners of the #Fixthecountry protest and the outfit, is yet to be heard at the High Court on June 14.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Yeboah said they won’t respond to a “mistake riddled statement”.

Rather, they are focused on organising their members ahead of the gargantuan demonstration against the political establishment.

“We have the natural right to walk from one place to another and no one can stop us. We won’t respond to the incompetence of the police,” he stressed

Mr Yeboah said he was aware of the machinations against their planned protest but is not perturbed.

“We know those using the police against us but whether they like it or not, the demonstration will happen,” he added.