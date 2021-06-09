The Ghana Police Service says the reasons given by some Ghanaians for a need to hit the streets to demand better living conditions are not compelling.

The Service says the reasons are neither pressing nor urgent to warrant a court sanction to permit the street protest.

This was contained in an Affidavit in support of a motion filed at the High Court seeking to restrain the protesters from embarking on the street protest.

In the last few weeks, some Ghanaians have agitated through a social media hashtag FixTheCountry, demanding better living conditions.

A planned May 9 protest was scuttled because the police secured a court order to bar any protest till the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

This order was set aside by the Supreme Court on Tuesday as it rules that it was contrary to law.

However, the Ghana Police Service, in a statement shortly after the ruling, warned against anyone attempting to protest, saying there is a pending case at the High Court.

JoyNews has since secured copies of the documents filed by the Police Service.

It is signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Osei Addae on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

ACP Addae argues the protest will be “a super spreader of Covid-19”.

He also described as not feasible, proposed plans by the group to avoid the spread of the virus. Therefore, he urged the court to bar any such protest until the restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.