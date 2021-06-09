The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed Monday night’s power outage in some parts of the Greater Accra Region to shortage in gas supply.

According to a statement issued by GRIDCo, “a reported leakage by Ghana Gas on its processing plant in Takoradi, curtailed gas supply to a number of thermal generating plants in the country,” thus, causing some of its customers to sleep in darkness.

Some consumers of electricity in parts of the capital had to go through early parts of the evening without power after the light went off at about 7:pm on Monday.

The incident came as a shock to many since the Electricity Company of Ghana had not announced that their electricity will be interrupted.

Whilst apologising for the inconvenience, the power transmission company stated that repair works were still ongoing to fix the problem.

“GRIDCo wishes to assure its customers that it continues to engage all the players in the power sector value chain to ensure consistent power supply in the country,” it said.