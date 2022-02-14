The One Ghana Movement has criticised a leading member of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for threatening to stage a coup d’état in the country.

According to the Movement, the utterances of the outspoken activist are unlawful and condemnable.

In a statement issued on Monday, Member of the Movement’s Management Steering Committee, Justice Abdulai, noted that it is unlawful for anyone to directly or indirectly promote or demand an action that seeks to overthrow the government and the 1992 constitution.

The Group believed that Mr Vormawor: “As a lawyer and a significant personality in the forefront of thought leadership and constructive socio-economic change, he must have known better and acted responsibly as a citizen of Ghana.”

Last Thursday, Mr Vormawor took to social media to threaten a coup following pictures emerging from the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday bash showing an ‘E-levy’-designed cake.

He posted: “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”

The police subsequently arrested him on Friday after he arrived from the United Kingdom, and there was no word about his whereabouts for hours.

On Monday, he was arraigned and charged with treason felony and was denied bail.

This has not sat well with many young people, particularly other conveners of the Movement.

However, the One Ghana Movement is of a different view.

While commending the police for taking “initial steps into investigating the publication of Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor,” the Movement urged the Service to exhibit professionalism in handling the case.

“Ghana Police should be reminded of the sensitivity of the case and the public interest in the matter. They must, therefore, ensure optimum professionalism and reasonability in the management of the case,” the statement read.

The citizenry was advised to be mindful of the insecurity and instability in some of the neighbouring countries in the West African region and their potential effects on Ghana.

“We must, therefore, be circumspect in our utterances and actions. We should be reminded that while we have rights as citizens, our rights come with responsibilities, and we must live up to them for the betterment of Ghana,” the Movement stated.

Below is the full statement: