The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced it is currently probing 45 cases of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Out of the 45, the office says further action will be taken against three including the dismissed Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, who abused his office, in the next few weeks.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is currently investigating 45 cases of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

“The OSP will announce, in the next few weeks, its conclusion (s) and further action in the following [three] cases,” portions of a statement from the outfit read.

The cases, the statement explained, border on alleged evasion of tax on frozen and processed food products by high ranking officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the La Bianca Company, and corruption during the nomination of the Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

