The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) will from January 2022 institute an annual Ghana Corruption League Table.

The initiative is part of the office’s pressure-for-progress drive to assess perceived levels of public sector corruption in the estimation of experts and business people.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, revealed this while addressing a press conference to update on work done so far since assuming office in August 2021.

“In aid of this, public agencies would be ranked against each other on a corruption barometer and the results would be publicised every 9 December,” he announced.

Through the initiative, the OSP would require all public institutions, departments, agencies, and companies to prepare and submit Integrity Plans.

This would be aimed at assessing deficiencies in their regulations, procedures, policies, guidelines, administration instructions, and internal control mechanisms to determine their vulnerability.

It would also bring exposure to corrupt practices and the prescription of curative measures to manage such susceptibility to corruption and corruption-related offences.

Mr Agyebeng as a sign of commitment and dedication towards the initiative stated he is setting up internal control mechanisms to prevent corruption at the OSP itself.