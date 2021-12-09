The office of the Special Prosecutor will, beginning next year, prosecute 31 cases pending before it.

The cases, according to the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng, have gone through the necessary vetting and scrutiny for prosecution.

He revealed this while addressing a press conference to update the nation on work done so far since assuming office in August 2021.

Though he will not give details of the cases going to court, he indicated the office is ready to live up to expectation.

The Special Prosecutor warned that the work of his office will be a mirage if funding is not released to the office.

According to him, the fight against corruption was in the reverse in the last three years.

Mr Adjabeng is, however, convinced the office of the Special Prosecutor has been resuscitated to fight corruption.