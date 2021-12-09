A group calling itself the United Krobo Foundation is happy with the exit of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) from their community.

The youth group, made up of residents from Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo, said it is good riddance since the power distributor has been a torn in their flesh.

The Public Relations Officer of the Foundation, Teye Quao Kasim, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said they can heave of sigh of relief.

He indicated that their protest over plans by the ECG to introduce prepaid metres at Odumase, Somanya and their surroundings has yielded positive results.

“We are very happy with the decision by ECG to leave our land; they have stolen from us for long,” he stated.

Mr Kasim was certain they will get constant and cheap power supply from the Volta River Authority (VRA).

He explained that, because their ancestors were displaced by the construction of the Akosombo Dam without compensation, VRA is obliged to supply electricity to residents of Kroboland.

“VRA has a Corporate Social Responsibility for Krobo people so they cannot deny us electricity because it is our right. We will engage management for the way forward,” he stressed.

On the power cuts in the area, he said they are ready to endure months or even years without electricity.

“The power cut is a deliberate ploy to frustrate us to accept their terms but we remain resolute. God will protect us,” he added.

