Photos of former Ghana star, Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew‘s daughter, Imani Ayew, have popped up as she celebrates her birthday.

Imani, the only daughter of Mr Ayew, turned 23 on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

In celebration of her birthday, she decided to take to social media to display photos of her fun-filled day with family and loved ones.

The photos, sighted on her Instagram page, revealed Imani to be a very beautiful and classy-looking young lady.

In the photos, Imani was spotted in an orange outfit as she poses in a garden with peach and white balloon backdrop.

Others saw her in a pose with her brother, Andre Dede Ayew as well as her mum.

Another spotted Imani pose for a group picture with the guests who came to celebrate with her.

The photos have warmed hearts on social media and have also attracted goodwill messages.