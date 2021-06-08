An unidentified pastor has got Nigerians praying on social media after he dropped a wild prophecy about one of the country’s most popular singers, Davido.

Speaking before his congregants, the Man of God diverted his preaching to announce the vision he was shown, which paints a picture of Davido losing his life.

According to him, Davido will be poisoned and the perpetrator will be someone living under the same roof with him.

The prophet boldly stated that the singer’s drink would be spiked, which will land him in admission, but the doctors will not be able to save him despite his wealth.

“I don’t know him, I’ve never seen him in my life…I’ve been dealing with it in prayer but God said it will happen,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, some time back, a Ghanaian prophet also revealed plots by some close friends to murder Davido, except that the prophecy revealed he will be shot.

