Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, known widely as Shugatiti, has recounted how her mum almost did not have her when she got pregnant.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Shugatiti narrated how her mother got pregnant and did not want to give birth.

According to the actress, it was her grandmother who convinced her mother to give birth and she ended up having her (Shugatiti).

The video vixen said it was her grandmother who corroborated the story for her since she was just a baby at the time.

Shugatiti went on to say that as a result, she never stayed with her biological mother after she was born.

She said her dad took her away from her mum and gave her to the grandmother who took care of her.

Shugatti went on to say that the last time she set eyes on her mum was like 15 years ago and that has been it.

According to her, she did not want to delve deep into that part of her family history as she did not know the reason her mother wanted to terminate the pregnancy.