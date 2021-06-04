Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has proved to be one of the best female artistes currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

Aside her touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

She pulls off the best African print styles to any event as seen on her social media page.

From her tops to other creative styles, she is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompany her outfits.

The stunning beauty turned a year older yesterday and she looked as young and vibrant as ever.

As part of her celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the music goddess stunned us with beautiful ensembles that got us starring.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits which made her look ethereal.

Wishing herself on her Facebook page, she wrote: “On my special day, I just want to wish myself pure happiness that never ends. #HappyBirthday.”