Ghanaian gospel singer, Piesie Esther, has given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Details of her childbirth are sketchy but the singer has confirmed the news on social media.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the gospel diva announced that she had given birth to a girl with a new photo.

The photo had the ‘Ziba Beko’ hitmaker dressed in white outfit while holding the little girl who was also clad in white.

Sharing the photo, the singer praised the almighty for all the guidance and protection. “It’s a Girl!!! For your guidance and protection, I say thank you, Father. You have done it, over and again, and I am in lack for words to deeply appreciate you for all that you are to me,” she posted.