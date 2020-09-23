Actress Benedicta Gafah has once again mesmerised her fans and followers with a new photo of herself which is bound to go viral due to her posture.

The photo saw Miss Gafah standing and showing off her backside.

She was seen wearing short jeans that exposed her thighs.

She spiced her looks with some gold-looking hoop earrings, a bracelet, a wrist watch and a pair of smooth-looking boots.

The actress and TV show host sported some brown-coloured short hair and looked very pretty in her make-up.

After posting the rather beautiful photo, the actress captioned it: ‘Switched it up’.

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to air their views on the recent photo of their star actress.