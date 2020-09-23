Multiple award-winning local gospel star, Obaapa Christy, has wowed her fans with a photo of herself and her handsome young son who is now all-grown-up.

The ‘mother and son’ photo, on the official social media handle of the ‘Hebrew Sesafo’ hitmaker, shows them taking a stroll.

Obaapa Christy and her son appeared to have been going out to get something from a store in Germany where they currently live.

The ‘W’asue Me’ star was seen wearing a red jacket over a pair of jeans and Addidas sneakers while her young son wore a blue long-sleeved shirt over a pair of jeans and had a backpack on.

READ ALSO:

The son of the gospel star sported dreadlocks.

She probably did not see the need to caption the photo and left it bare for all to see – an indication that pictures sometimes speak a thousand words.

Some fans and followers of the singer, who were touched by the overload of cuteness from mother and son, took to the comment section to air their views.