Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, has released music visuals of his ‘Wa Ye Yie’ song which features gospel musician Obaapa Christy.

The danceable song, which is already trending at higher heights on social media, captures the Rockstar praising God for reaching such a milestone in his music career.

The ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the recently held 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards lauded his maker for projecting him beyond where he thought he would be some years ago.

In the video, the Rockstar returned to the church he grew up in to give thanks for how far God had brought him.

Obaapa Christy, meanwhile, didn’t disappoint and poured her heart out to the excitement of fans who will patronise the song.

Listen to the song below: