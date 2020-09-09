A section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to remember once bubbly actress, Suzzy Williams on the anniversary of her passing.

The late Williams, a compatriot of Nana Ama McBrown, passed away on September 8, 2005, after a car crash at La-Nungua, precisely around the La Palm Royal Beach area.

Reports at the time indicated that the actress was travelling in a Mitsubishi Pajero with her Liberian boyfriend, Edwin Eastman, when their car skidded off the road and somersaulted.

READ ALSO:

After the incident which happened around 1:00 am, Miss Williams was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries and passed away at about 10:00 am aged only 23.

She was one of the most sought-after actresses and had her whole career and life before her.

As one of the most-loved actresses of her time, her untimely demise hurt a lot of fans and Ghanaians in general.

It is no wonder that fans still fondly remember her 15 years after passing.

In many posts on social media, some Ghanaians have been sharing photos of the late actress with different kinds of messages. One of the posts which has caught attention is a photo collage from popular Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa.

The photo has Miss Williams to the left and the mangled car.