Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has once again given her fans something to dream about after she shared a photo of herself glowing in the sun.

In the photo, the ‘Heels and Sneakers’ star was seen looking all bubbly as she poses for the camera.

She was dressed in an African print-themed pair of shorts and a black tank top and complemented her clothes with a pair of pencil heels.

READ ALSO:

The actress, as usual, was beaming with smiles as she poses for the cameras and it appeared she was standing in the compound of a house.

The actress, noted for her fine legs, was not afraid to flaunt them in the photo and it appeared her fans loved every bit of the photo.

The award-winning actress captioned the photo: “This hot Tuesday afternoon got me HOT! : a really cool kid took this.”

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower glowing words on the actress.