Joe Mettle’s wife, Selassie, is still basking in the euphoria of her marriage to the gospel singer and she is not hiding her happiness.

In a new video shared on her Instagram stories, Mrs Mettle was spotted flaunting her wedding ring as she steps out.

The video shows Mrs Mettle riding in the front passenger seat of a car with her seat belt fastened.

Holding her chin with her hand, the new wife showed the expensive-looking wedding ring as she blushes in the video.

A closer look at the ring shows Mrs Mettle’s wedding ring has a crystal on it and it is likely to be a diamond ring.

They got married in the middle of August 2020.

The couple had a beautiful traditional wedding on Thursday, August 13 and followed it up with a white wedding on Saturday, August 15.