Mask4All, an innovative initiative aimed at making nose masks available to every vulnerable Ghanaian to fight the spread of covid-19, has donated nose masks to some special groups in Accra.
The beneficiary groups included ‘kayayes’, street children, Ghana Prisons Service and some vulnerable people in Accra.
At the presentation of the masks at Christ the King Church and Ghana Prisons Headquarters in Accra, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mask4All.
Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Agyei Sowah, who graced the occasion, said his office and security services in the country were making sure that every Ghanaian, especially those in Accra would adhere to the nose masks wearing directive.
Joy Prime Chanel Manager, Paa Kwesi Akom, who is a partner of Mask4All, used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to continue wearing their nose masks to avoid contradicting the deadly coronavirus.