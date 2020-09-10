Mask4All, an innovative initiative aimed at making nose masks available to every vulnerable Ghanaian to fight the spread of covid-19, has donated nose masks to some special groups in Accra.

The beneficiary groups included ‘kayayes’, street children, Ghana Prisons Service and some vulnerable people in Accra.

At the presentation of the masks at Christ the King Church and Ghana Prisons Headquarters in Accra, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mask4All.

Presentation to Rev Campbell at Christ the King in Accra

Presentation to the Greater Accra Region Kayaye Youth Association in Accra

Presentation to Department of Social Welfare, Accra

Presentation to the Accra Rehabilitation Centre

Presentation to Jewel of the Streets Foundation

Presentation by the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Agyei Sowah to the Prisons Service at the Prisons Headquarters in Accra

Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Agyei Sowah, who graced the occasion, said his office and security services in the country were making sure that every Ghanaian, especially those in Accra would adhere to the nose masks wearing directive.

Mohammed Nii Agyei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra

Joy Prime Chanel Manager, Paa Kwesi Akom, who is a partner of Mask4All, used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to continue wearing their nose masks to avoid contradicting the deadly coronavirus.