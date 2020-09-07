Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has left social media users in awe with his first-ever photo after his wedding.

Mr Mettle tied the knot with long time fiance, Salormey Selassie on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The photo spotted the award-winning musician in a black and white Adidas cardigan.

He seemed to have added on weight which has garnered massive reactions from his fans, who believe he is enjoying marriage life.

Posting the photo on his Instagram Page, he subtly sent an advice to his followers:

“Experience is very important in this life, but don’t ever allow your experience to undermine the work of grace in your life, that brings nothing but disgrace.

Have a blessed week family,” his caption read.

Watch the photo below: