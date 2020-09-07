Cocoa farmers at Enchi in the Western North region have been encouraged to continue their production despite delays in rainfall as measures are underway to resort to irrigation systems.

Samuel Amissah, Project Development Manager for the ICU and Produce Buying Company Limited, assured the farmers at Enchi during a training programme for Cocoa farmers by PBC.

Speaking to Adom News he added that the training is aimed at helping farmers to produce between 10 to 15 bags of cocoa per an acre of land.

“The training is to help farmers harvest at least 10 bags of cocoa per an acre from the usual three bags of cocoa they harvest,” said Mr Amissah.

Some cocoa farmers, who spoke to Adom News after the training, expressed satisfaction with the programme but pleaded with the government to increase the prices of cocoa so they can benefit from it.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, PBC limited, Alfred Ofori-Annye, also in an interview with Adom News, praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for his GHC 600 million intervention that salvaged the dying company.

Regional Manager for PBC Western North and South, Kusi Appiah, urged the farmers not to destroy their farms for galamsey purposes because of the drought, because plans had been made by government to help them.