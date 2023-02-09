The Police on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 arrested 14 persons for threatening to disturb the re-run of some positions in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constituency Executive Elections at Enchi in the Western North Region.

The suspects are Kwabena Analdini, Kwasi Fobi, Isaac Oppong, Stephen Kwofie, Isaac Mensah, Kwame Amofah, Acheampong Ernest, Prosper Hato, Hadi Koder, Aryittey Tettey, Kwasi Mintah, Dominic Akapo, Odoom Botwe and Emmanuel Arhin Owusu.

They were arrested when they invaded the house of one of the candidates in the election to threaten her and also intimidate others prior to the elections.

The suspects destroyed the food prepared for the delegates and a Caravan window glass was also crushed.

All 14 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Confirming the arrest to Adom News, the Western North Regional Elections and Research officer of the NPP, Samuel Kofi Abiaw, commended the police for being able to put the suspects behind bars. He urged the police to let the law deal with anyone who will be found guilty.

Samuel Kofi Abiaw also disclosed that the committee was able to hold the election for the respective positions.

The National Executive Council of the NPP released a letter for a re-run of the Aowin Constituency election following the ‘unfair’ disqualification of some aspirants during the election time.

The then-disqualified aspirants petitioned the National Executives on the said issue, and finally, NEC ruled for an election re-run tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for the Organiser, Women’s Organiser and Assistant Secretary positions.

However, the suspects called on the party hierarchy to stop the decision to re-organise the elections for the respective positions and threatened to face anyone who attempts to re-organise the election.