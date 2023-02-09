The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial appointments as “Togo jeans.”

The president has appointed Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) as the minister-designate for Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

Other appointments the president made are Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for the Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government.

Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also appointed a Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

But Mr Geroge thinks the new changes mean nothing.

“Togo Jeans Reshuffle. Tweeeeeaaaa!” the tweet the MP shared read.