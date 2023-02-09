The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the 2023 academic calendar for all Senior High Schools (SHS), Senior High Technical Schools, Junior High Schools, Primary Schools and Kindergarten.

This was announced in a statement dated February 8, 2023.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Director-General of GES, Dr Kwabena Bempah-Tandoh, has directed all regional directors to ensure that school heads comply accordingly.

GES explained that JHS 3 pupils and the basic schools will go on vacation between March 25 -April 2, 2023, and resume on April 3, 2023, for the second term.

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), according to GES, will start in September 2023.

For single-track SHS 3 students who resumed academic activities on January 10, 2023, GES said they will go on break between April 6 -16, 2023 and return on April 17, 2023.

The students will then go on another break between June 2-8, 2023 and resume on June 9 and stay in schools up to September 15, 2023, to end the academic year for the first term.