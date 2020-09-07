Ghana star, Edwin Gyasi, made his debut for Yılport Samsunspor on Sunday in their pre-season win against Giresunspor.

İlyas Kubilay Yavuz’s strike in the 13th minute was enough for the home side.

Gyasi was handed a starting line-up in the game and did not disappoint the fans and the technical team of the club.

The 29-year-old joined the Turkish lower side this summer with a lot of prospects on a three-year deal.

Gyasi joined the club as a free agent after parting ways with CSKA Sofia after dedicated services.

After the game, Gyasi, in an Instagram post, expressed his excitement after making his debut for the club in a win.

Gyasi will be playing a key role for Yılport Samsunspor in the upcoming season.