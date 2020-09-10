Go and burn the sea, enough is enough!

This is a reply from Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, to a group that demonstrated against former President John Mahama for allegedly describing them as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’.

The group, calling itself Concerned Citizens of Okyeman on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, made up of the chiefs and residents of Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku, and Bosome, all in the Eastern region took to the streets to express their displeasure about the conduct of the NDC flagbearer.

Led by Osabarima Okogyeman Apedja Ofori, who is the Chief of Akyem Apapam and leader of Amantuamiensa, they gave Mr Mahama 72 hours to render an unqualified apology or his party will be banned from holding any political activity in the area.

But the NDC Deputy Communications Officer said they are “sick and tired” of the intimidation by the faceless demonstrators.

He explained that the reference to Akyem Mafia does not include all Akyems, thus, the protest was “needless”.

“The demonstration does not make sense to me because Mr Mahama did not say all Akyem people are sakawa,” he fumed.

Mr Boahen appealed to the chiefs in the Eastern region to ignore such ethnic bigots who want to cause disaffection between them and the NDC.