A former Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has responded to recent changes in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The NDC’s chances of ousting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from office in 2024, in his opinion, will not be impacted by the reorganisation.

The outspoken communicator noted that while party supporters in Tamale and Asawase in the Ashanti Region have voiced their opposition to the action, the Members of Parliament (MPs) whose positions have been changed will retain their seats in the 2024 elections.

“What impact will this have on our party in 2024? We’ll never be affected by this in any way,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show hosted by Akwasi Nsiah.

He added that the Western, Central, and Volta Regions taken together would cushion the NDC with some reasonable votes.

He claims that the NDC’s top leaders held extensive consultations before changing the Minority leadership, and therefore urged the party’s supporters at Asawase and the MPs affected to accept the changes in good faith.

“Hon Muntaka for instance, we can’t dispute the fact that he is a fantastic MP in Ashanti, whose contribution you can’t quantify and we all adore him. However, once the party has made a decision, who am I to disagree with it?” He said as he calls for calmness amidst the brouhaha.

You may recall that different party stakeholders expressed contrasting opinions on the matter in the media after the Minority side of Parliament changed its leadership. Some opposition MPs even signed a petition opposing the change.

Other opposition MPs have applauded the party’s decision to alter the Minority’s Parliamentary leadership.

Despite the controversy surrounding the changes the NDC made to its leadership in Parliament, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party’s national chairman, claims that the party is not split.

He claimed that the NDC is still cohesive and that most of its members have accepted the changes.