Ghanaian actress Bibi Bright has denied all allegations of adultery and having a child with another man other than her husband.

Multiple reports have suggested that there is trouble in Bibi’s marriage after her purported newborn son took neither her form nor her husband.

The rumours suggest that the said child is rather looking like a Caucasian with the mongers suggesting that the actress was secretly seeing someone else despite being a legally married woman.

Weeks after her reputation has been stained, the renowned actress has denied having anything to do with anyone other than her husband.

According to her, she thought it best to keep mute but with the recent speculations about her family, and for the sake of her dignity, she is resorting to making things clear.

Bibi, in a post she made on Instagram, clarified that she has only 10 children – 3 biological daughters, 4 adopted sons and 3 adopted daughters.

These are the only children she said are in her care and are her responsibility.

Contrary to reports that she has welcomed a newborn son, the actress said she has no biological son of hers, neither has she welcomed any in recent times.

Bibi says she lives by the principles of the Bible as she described herself as an astute Christian.

Read her post below for more:

SEE ALSO