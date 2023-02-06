A former Upper West Regional Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Titus Polikuu, has died.

Mr Polikuu, according to reports, passed in a motor accident on Sunday evening.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred in Wa.

The National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, took to his Facebook page to announce the news.

Pablo, as he is affectionately called, stated the news hit him hard, adding it was unexpected.

Mr Addo mourned the NDC has lost a great asset amidst prayers for the bereaved family and for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He was married with three kids.

Below is Pablo’s post: